The decision to launch another royal commission into the devastating bushfire season has not come without controversy. It will be expensive and time-consuming, and critics have asked if it will achieve anything new.
History set to repeat itself in royal commission into Black Summer
Decades of fires and dozens of reviews, inquiries and royal commissions have taught us to not hold our breath over the upcoming royal commission into the 2020 bushfire crisis.
