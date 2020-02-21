After reading this Aristocrat AGM preview piece in Crikey on Tuesday, detailing a range of questions that would be asked of the $24 billion pokies giant, Aristocrat chairman Neil Chatfield thought he would try the debate-limiting tactic of restricting individual shareholders to a maximum of two questions per resolution.
Built for addiction: Australian gamblers lose $7b a year on Aristocrat’s pokies
And yet somehow Chairman Neil Chatfield flatly denies that Aristocrat’s products are built for addiction.
