And yet somehow Chairman Neil Chatfield flatly denies that Aristocrat’s products are built for addiction.

(Image: Unsplash/Chuma A)

After reading this Aristocrat AGM preview piece in Crikey on Tuesday, detailing a range of questions that would be asked of the $24 billion pokies giant, Aristocrat chairman Neil Chatfield thought he would try the debate-limiting tactic of restricting individual shareholders to a maximum of two questions per resolution.