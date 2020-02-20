In The Daily Fix, Crikey taps into the wisdom of experts and community leaders to find solutions to problems. Today: climate change.
Consumer Action has long supported imposing a price on carbon emissions as an effective measure to reduce the likelihood of dangerous climate change and its disastrous effects.
Low-income and vulnerable Australians are likely to experience the negative consequences of climate change first and worst, so the goal should be to avert dangerous climate change based on the weight of scientific evidence available.
Any pricing tool should be applied progressively, so those with the most capacity pay the most. Consumer protection also provides a clear means to curb inequalities and to promote fairness, justice and environmental protection in an increasingly complex global economy.
It ensures that people everywhere are treated fairly and with dignity in the marketplace, and have access to safe, healthy, sustainable products and services.
This is particularly important for poor and vulnerable people who are often the most exploited. Federal and state governments should review and renew their approach to consumer rights, with the goal of greater sustainability of consumption and production.
Gerard Brody is the CEO of the Consumer Action Law Centre.
3 thoughts on “Vulnerable Australians will bear the brunt of climate change unless we act”
Roger CliftonFebruary 20, 2020 at 2:15 pm
Putting a price on carbon without providing a carbon-free alternative amounts to putting a price on energy in a captive market. Energy then becomes a privilege restricted to the rich. However it is a socialist imperative to provide copious low-cost energy to every citizen. Central government should provide as much centralised, carbon-free electric power as needed by rich and poor alike.
maxwellFebruary 20, 2020 at 3:24 pm
I have an uncle who agrees with you…sort of …He’s loved the Govt solar panel/gas hot water system gifts …it’s value added to his property investment…Thinks AGW/CC & socialism are conspiracy threats to personal wealth creation..
GraeskiFebruary 20, 2020 at 4:17 pm
You mean socialists like Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan, Roger? Aren’t they the ones promising reliable (ie, copious), cheap energy from their proposed new coal-fired plant?
Or maybe Tony Abbott assuring Australians they will save $550 a year on power bills if only they stick with coal?
Aha! We’re on to those dirty socialists now! All those years masquerading as Liberal and National politicians. Grrrrr.