This is part two of Inq's investigation into the influence of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia. Read part one here.
Critics say the guild is there for business owners and not pharmacists, while it's becoming clear that what is good for the guild is also good for several large corporate players.
This is part two of Inq's investigation into the influence of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia. Read part one here.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.