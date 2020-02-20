Quarter by quarter, Australia is locking in a low-growth future in which households are too worried about their incomes to spend and policymakers rely on the most dysfunctional part of the Australian economy -- property prices -- to drive domestic economic growth.
Each quarter of low wages is a nail in the coffin of growth
With every quarter of wage stagnation, households are changing their behaviour to reflect the fact that incomes simply aren't growing any more.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.