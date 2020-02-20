Remember the glee of business after the Coalition's unexpected election win last May? Business leaders claimed that Morrison's re-election would open the investment floodgates.
Have you seen that post-election investment boost that business promised? We looked for it
After Scott Morrison won the election, we were told a gleeful business community would be lifting investment. In fact, investment has slumped.
