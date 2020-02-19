The government says it owes no duty of care to welfare recipients. No wonder Australian citizens are feeling alienated.

(Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

Discontent with Australian democracy is near record lows. The majority of voters are convinced that people in government look after themselves and can't be trusted, and that government is run for the benefit of a few big interests. But, through all this, the Morrison government has found a new way to alienate voters.