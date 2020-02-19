Tony Abbott has revealed key information from the early days of disappeared Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. Why the change of heart ?

Tony Abbott with then-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak in 2014 (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

The big revelation (so far) from Sky's new doco series MH370: The Untold Story is former prime minister Tony Abbott's revelation that he knew "early on" that the “highest levels” of the Malaysian government believed those on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 were killed by a "suicidal" pilot.