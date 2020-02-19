This week: staying aloft, an exciting new world of surveillance, the Tory Right's real goal, and moonlight in Vermont.

(Image: Getty)

TALES FROM THE DYSTOPIA, PART 83071.4

The vision that we have is that you would have a device, maybe something like Amazon Alexa, that sits on the table and observes the human team members while they are working on a problem, and supports them in various ways. One of the ways in which we think we can support that team is by ensuring equal inclusion of all team members.

This blurb about a new grant for US researchers describes something truly horrendous: a device so employers can subject workers to surveillance intense enough to identify non-verbal “exclusionary” and other unwanted behaviours.

And if that sounds scary enough, wait until you hear about the 1 billion cameras coming for us — how plug-in surveillance and data analytics empowered the global video surveillance industry.