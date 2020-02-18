Seven West Media’s year of agony has continued with the company blaming the collapse in its share price over the past month to falling revenues, entrenched costs, a huge debt burden and more write downs in the value of the company’s assets, especially its TV licences.
Tough times for Seven open up merger escape channels
It's unlikely that Kerry Stokes will want to put up more money to bail out a sinking Seven West Media.
