The ABC ran second for a good portion of Monday night, proving what a good channel can do with few resources.

Q&A host Hamish Macdonald (Image: ABC)

From 7.30pm to the end of ratings the ABC ran second (Q&A had 610,000 nationally from 9.40pm). The ABC’s programs have much smaller budgets than do MKR, MAFS or Australian Survivor and yet get solid ratings out of limited resources (as does Ten in other areas). A message for struggling Seven, especially.