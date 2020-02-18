Murray Bail's overlooked novel Holden's Performance begins with the removal of the tram system in Adelaide in the 1950s, and the citizens' sudden awareness of the sky, now cleared of webs of black cabling.
Holden’s demise is part of our long drive from self reliance
The killing-off of Holden as a brand and a line is more symbolic than real. But what a symbol it is.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.