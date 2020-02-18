How bemused would Joe Hockey, who these days has found his niche as a K Street lobbyist in Trumpworld, be by the reaction of his erstwhile colleagues to the final closure of Holden?
The car industry is the latest casualty of Australia’s new era of protectionism
Since Joe Hockey dared General Motors to leave in 2013, a fundamental political change has seen Australia re-embrace protectionism, at a far higher cost than the car industry.
