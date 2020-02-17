The 2020 free-to-air TV ratings battle is two weeks old and already the struggling Seven Network, owned by Seven West Media, is facing a hiding. It's being beaten by its rival Nine and even Ten, which was three years ago in the hands of administrators.
Little Kerry is facing some big trouble at Seven
Seven West Media is about to report its interim results for the 2019-20 financial year. It's going to be ugly.
