It's time political journalists in this country took a long hard look at themselves.

Scott Morrison in a shearing shed on Eumungerie Farm, north of Dubbo (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

When the news of JFK’s assassination hit the world in 1963, the media race to grab the shiniest news baubles was all-consuming. Back then, as now, most journalists covered the major parts of the story staring them in the face. Because, why not?