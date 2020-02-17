The attempt by longtime Liberal staffer Phil Gaetjens to justify the rorted sports grants program is riddled with holes and efforts to distract.

Secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet Philip Gaetjens (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Phil Gaetjens' attempt to protect the government from the sports rorts scandal bears all the characteristics of the longtime political staffer he is, not the public servant he is paid to be.