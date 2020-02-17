More than 1.5 million people watched as Celeste Barber hosted Queen and Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John and many more.

Celeste Barber at the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Married at First Sight was bested by Seven’s Fire Fight concert last night. The bushfire relief show started around 1pm and ran past 11pm, with only the 6-7pm news as a break. The evening part, from 7-11pm, averaged 1.53 million viewers, which was comfortably ahead of MAFS with 1.48 million.