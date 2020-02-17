Married at First Sight was bested by Seven’s Fire Fight concert last night. The bushfire relief show started around 1pm and ran past 11pm, with only the 6-7pm news as a break. The evening part, from 7-11pm, averaged 1.53 million viewers, which was comfortably ahead of MAFS with 1.48 million.
Australia tuned in to Fire Fight bushfire relief concert
More than 1.5 million people watched as Celeste Barber hosted Queen and Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John and many more.
