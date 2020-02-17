The Australian wine industry has already taken a hit due to the bushfires. Further loss of sales could be devastating.

(Image: Adobe)

Australia’s $1.3 billion-a-year wine exports to China, about 20% of the national crop, is facing a massive hit from the the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Exporters say sales are down by as much as 90% in the first two months of this year. If the crisis continues, millions could be lost by year's end.