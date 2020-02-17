Australia’s $1.3 billion-a-year wine exports to China, about 20% of the national crop, is facing a massive hit from the the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Exporters say sales are down by as much as 90% in the first two months of this year. If the crisis continues, millions could be lost by year's end.
Coronavirus hits Australian wine exports hard
The Australian wine industry has already taken a hit due to the bushfires. Further loss of sales could be devastating.
