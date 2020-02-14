Good morning, early birds. Scott Morrison and Bridget McKenzie’s justification of the sports rorts scheme is falling apart at the seams, and flash floods are wreaking havoc in South East Queensland. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

LAST LINE OF DEFENCE

In a major contradiction of Scott Morrison and Bridget McKenzie’s key justification of the sports rorts scheme, the Australian National Audit Office has told a Senate inquiry that 290 — or 43% — of successful grants were ineligible, either due to late submissions or changed circumstances.

According to the ABC and The Guardian, ANAO presented evidence that:

both Morrison and McKenzie’s offices shared copies of that hilariously colour-coded spreadsheet, although final say was afforded to the then-sports minister;

Queensland’s LNP submitted their own wish-list of clubs in marginal seats; and

not even the Auditor-General has seen the allegedly dissenting Gaetjens report.

TALKING POINT: ANAO has been clear from the get-go that McKenzie’s office demanded Sports Australia accept late applications, which, if you include the “ministerial intervention” line, makes for two highly disputed core defences.

FLOODING IN THE NORTH, REJOICING IN THE SOUTH

Severe storms continue to smash parts of South East Queensland, with the ABC reporting of flash flooding across the region and that the body of a missing 75-year-old kayaker has been pulled from a Sunshine Coast river. Additionally, 9News reports Cyclone Uesi hit NSW’s Lord Howe Island overnight.

Further south-west, however, Sydney’s dams have reached their highest level since April 2018 and the RFS has contained all the state’s remaining bushfires, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

TRAVEL BAN TENSION

China’s embassy in Canberra has expressed “deep regret and dissatisfaction” at Scott Morrison’s extension of the mainland-China-to-Australia travel ban, the ABC reports.

Now in its third week, the extension is likely to further inflame the university sector, with The Australian ($) reporting an Education Consultants Association of Australia survey has found nearly one-third of new, stranded Chinese students are willing to re-enrol in another country.

FUN FACT: Even as China’s coronavirus death tolls climbs to 1,370, Australia sits with just a handful of countries, including Italy, the Philippines, and Bangladesh, in ignoring WHO travel advice by not closing its borders to China.

ANTARCTICA HITS AN ALL-TIME HIGH

For the first time in history, scientists have registered a temperature of 20.75°C in Antarctica, The Guardian reports — almost a full degree higher than the previous record of 19.8°C.

TALKING POINT: Meanwhile, Australia is currently having a serious conversation about underwriting new, otherwise uneconomic, coal-fired power stations.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Next issue I seek to clarify, you did find that no illegible project or application was funded? [To which Brian Boyd responded]: No senator that’s not what we found. Eric Abetz

The Liberal senator opens a can of worms that very quickly explodes in his face.

THE COMMENTARIAT

It feels like an upheaval, but precious little has changed — Waleed Aly (The Sydney Morning Herald): “First the fires, then the floods. We’re in a moment where, after months of fighting one natural disaster, it is eliminated only by the arrival of a new one.”

What price unity when both sides get the wobbles — Sean Parnell (InQueensland): “This destabilising force has been in Canberra for years, on both sides of politics. And, now, like the wobbly wheels on a speeding shopping trolley, it is starting to shake Queensland again.”

Bettina Arndt doesn’t speak for me, and she’s not helping men either — Kaye Maher (New Matilda): “The year was 1977 and I was a 14-year-old child living in Bendigo. That was the year my life came to a screeching halt through the ultimate betrayal of trust.”

