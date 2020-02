The government should tell us how Australian resources and innovation can make us world leaders in clean energy.

Minister for Energy Angus Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Government should have confidence that Australians want to hear about plans to reduce emissions.

We want reliable and affordable energy and we want emissions reduction.

Tell us what is happening, what more needs to be done, how businesses and individuals can help.

Tell us how Australian resources and innovation can make us world leaders in clean energy.

Deidre Willmott is the former CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of WA.