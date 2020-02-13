Boral CEO Mike Kane's departure has long been mooted in the financial press, as Australia's biggest construction supply firm lost around $4 billion in market value over the last 18 months and its newly acquired US windows business was found to feature extensive creative accounting by its execs.
Exit stage right: Kane joins the conga line of mouthy business luminaries
Mike Kane of Boral is only the latest in a long line of business figures who like to lecture the rest of us while their shareholders endure huge losses.
