Normally, employer groups are among the most vocal supporters of rigorous enforcement of industrial relations laws, especially on "rogue" and "militant" unions.
Meet the industry that says it can’t survive 2.2% wage growth
The restaurant industry is angry that industrial relations law is being enforced and employers who underpay workers are being revealed. But if an industry can't survive when the wages it pays are virtually stagnant, there's something seriously wrong.
