MAFS (1.58 million) jumped more than 230,000 on a week ago, dragging Doctor Doctor’s national audience up to 834,000 from the returning 807,000.
Nine gets a boost — it’s simple MAFS
Nine's MAFS honeymoon continues unabated.
