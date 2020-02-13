There's no other way to get the climate system under control.

In The Daily Fix, Crikey taps into the wisdom of experts and community leaders to find solutions to problems. This week: climate change.

The first thing: put a ban on all new fossil fuel development of any kind. Just ban them. So that includes unconventional gas, coal, conventional gas.

It doesn’t matter if it’s domestic or export, just ban every new fossil fuel development, that’s the only way we can possibly get the climate system back under control.

Then the next thing, over the next 20 to 25 years, is to phase out the ones that do exist, to give yourself time to replace them with renewables and put in place new transport systems and things like that.

But the first thing we must do, today, is stop all new developments.

Will Steffen is a Climate Councillor and ANU emeritus professor.

