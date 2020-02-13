Sometimes choosing is hard! But Crikey's definitive list can help you decide whether this whole climate change hoo-ha is, in fact, good or bad.

(Images: Adobe)

In light of News Corp climatologist Andrew Bolt’s call for the nation to undertake a serious discussion about the costs and benefits of climate change, Crikey has prepared this handy table to help you decide whether climate change is, all in all, a bad thing, or something we really should be doing more of.