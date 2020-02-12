Good morning, early birds. This year's Closing the Gap report reveals a staggering failure to meet targets addressing Indigenous disadvantage, and the High Court has narrowly struck down the Coalition’s attempt to deport First Nations people. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Ken Wyatt (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

IF THE GAP FITS

Australia has — a decade after launching ‘Closing the Gap’ — overwhelmingly failed to meet targets for Indigenous childhood mortality, life expectancy, school attendance and employment, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting just early education and Year 12 attainment are on track.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt has now called for a new community-led approach in the face of successive government failures — and in an Oz op-ed ($) pointed to a refreshed agreement between the Morrison government, COAG and the Coalition of Peaks. Scott Morrison will deliver the report itself in Parliament today.

INDIGENOUS AUSTRALIANS NOT ‘ALIENS’

In not unrelated news, the ABC reports two Indigenous men have been released from immigration detention after the High Court struck down the Coalition’s attempt to deport First Nations people, 3-4.

TALKING POINT: All that came between the government and, really, the final ‘fuck you’ to Indigenous Australians, was a single judge’s vote.

THE NORMALISATION OF RACISM

Labor frontbencher Andrew Giles will today call for a new anti-racism campaign to meet a “creeping normalisation of hate and racism”, specifically the spike of xenophobia targeting Asian-Australians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the shadow minister for multicultural affairs has specifically slammed Daily Telegraph columnist Tim Blair, who, as Junkee explains, hit primary-school level racism when mocking Tim Soutphommasane’s name last week.

I THINK I CAN, I THINK I CAN, I THINK I CANAVAN

Matt Canavan left two $1 million-plus properties — one in Canberra and another in Yeppoon, Central Queensland — off his 2019 declaration of interests, according to The Guardian.

Fresh from running out the clock on fossil-fuel disclosures, Canavan says he was not required to declare the properties for the 46th parliament after doing so for the 45th — a claim rebuffed by the register of senators’ interests. It’s neither the first time he’s failed to declare a house, nor the first time he may have gotten some dodgy advice.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’m at the driest end of economic policy but support any and all measures to build a coal fired power station in North Queensland, including full Commonwealth underwriting, and defence force operation if necessary. Build then sell the asset by float to North Queensland users. Ross Cameron

The former Liberal MP and Outsiders co-host called for a taxpayer-funded coal plant because “North Queenslanders are entitled to the same standard of living as the rest of coal powered Australia”.

FUN FACT: Not only did the market operator say North Queensland enjoyed an “energy surplus” in 2018, but North Queensland is, currently, on the same grid as most of Australia.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Education key to closing the gap ($) — Ken Wyatt (The Australian): “For the first time in the Closing the Gap process, Indigenous expertise is at the centre of decision making – this represents an opportunity to set, implement and monitor closing the Gap along with Indigenous Australians.”

Behave as a team, Morrison tells the troops — Michelle Grattan (The Conversation): “As he battles to put containment lines around the damage the Nationals’ meltdown is causing his government, Scott Morrison has given his party room a pointed lecture about unity.”

High Court and the question of ‘Aliens.’ — Nat Cromb (IndigenousX): “The white power structures demonstrate their ubiquitous presence in our lives once again with the anticipated High Court decision in the matters Love v Commonwealth and Thoms v Commonwealth.“

