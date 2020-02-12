CLIMATOLOGISTS IN SPACE
Space weather — it’s a thing. Melvyn and his guests discuss the solar wind and what it does to the planets that get in its way, especially if their inhabitants are dumb enough to rely on electronics and radio. What can it do to electrical equipment? And I’m sorry, but the “How’s the weather up there” headline has already been used. Sigh. (But don’t worry, there’s a fungus that thrives on radiation).
Read up on how the Cold War produced an oversupply of physicists and, indirectly, a new way of thinking about reality. Plus, more on why climate modelling scenarios have suddenly taken a turn for the dramatically worse — and whether they’re right or not. And is the business embrace of climate action a risk as much as a benefit?
