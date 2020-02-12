The man attempting to have Josh Frydenberg disqualified from parliament has launched a defamation action against Scott Morrison after the prime minister described the move on the Treasurer as “anti-Semitic”.
PM facing defamation claim over ‘anti-Semitism’ comment
