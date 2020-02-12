The response of climate denialists to a summer of catastrophe has veered from even more hysterical denialism (Barnaby Joyce and co) to rhetoric about adaptation and transition (News Corp, Scott Morrison) to a sudden reversal and insistence that climate change is not merely real but could be wonderful (Andrew Bolt).
Is centrism the new denialism?
Many in the media are urging a centrist consensus to finally end the stalemate on climate policy. But such a consensus is likely to condemn us to climate disaster.
