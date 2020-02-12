Every mid-February, early in the parliamentary year, the prime minister stands in parliament to deliver the annual report on Closing the Gap. They always given an excellent, heartfelt speech.
Another year, another Closing the Gap failure
It's now a ritual that every February, the prime minister rises to acknowledge the failure to achieve Closing the Gap targets. Increasingly it's also part of the ritual to commit to greater empowerment of Indigenous communities – without anything seemingly changing.
