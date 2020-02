An Inq investigation into questionable figures used by Energy Minister Angus Taylor to discredit the wind industry raises questions about the role of Taylor’s former employer.

Minister for Energy Angus Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Management consultancy firm Port Jackson Partners is proud of its alumni. Go to its website and you will find the smiling faces of several well known and high-achieving Australians. This includes ACCC chairman Rod Sims, former Fairfax CEO Fred Hilmer, and chairman of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra Terrey Arcus (Arcus and Hilmer founded the firm together).