A clear policy position on climate change is needed to help the energy industry move forward.

(Image: Unsplash)

In The Daily Fix, Crikey taps into the wisdom of experts and community leaders to find solutions to problems. This week: climate change.

The first thing the current government needs to do is acknowledge that our climate is changing, and then commit to taking action to address this.

As far as the energy sector is concerned, there are many people within the industry working on new technologies and system improvements that will help to address the impact fossil fuels are having on the climate.

There is undoubtedly more that can be done, and a clear policy position will help the industry move forward.

We also need to acknowledge that Australia’s energy system is a complicated grid, which cannot be completely overhauled overnight. Step change, sensibly managed, is what is required — and the government needs to work with industry to formulate the steps required to do this.

Laura Harvey is the editor of Energy Magazine.