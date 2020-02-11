With the AFP no longer investigating the incident, Angus Taylor appears to have got away with using a falsified document and inflated numbers to attack Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.
Australia's Energy Minister has form with questionable numbers — numbers which may have gone on to affect government policy.
With the AFP no longer investigating the incident, Angus Taylor appears to have got away with using a falsified document and inflated numbers to attack Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.