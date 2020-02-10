Independent MP Zali Steggall's climate change bill, launched this morning in Canberra, seeks to remove the primary impediment to serious climate action in Australia: major party politicians.
Steggall’s climate bill shows a bright idea rising from the ashes
Crossbenchers want to get rid of the biggest hurdle to effective climate policy in Australia: politicians. But to do that, they need to go much further.
