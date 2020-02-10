Good morning, early birds. Nationals backbencher Llew O'Brien has quit the party, and the storms that helped extinguish fires in NSW over the weekend have led to extreme flooding and evacuations. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

CHECK-RAISE

Queensland MP and Barnaby Joyce ally Llew O’Brien has officially quit the National Party, with The Courier-Mail ($) reporting that last week’s Natspill was much more than your run-of-the-mill Barnaby spat.

O’Brien reportedly advised Scott Morrison of his decision last night and, while the Wide Bay member has guaranteed the government supply, he is likely to cross the floor on key bills. These include Christian Porter’s proposed anti-corruption body, which O’Brien — much like Crikey — views as something of a toothless tiger.

FIRE OUT, FLOODS IN

Storms that helped put out NSW’s Currowan fire — which burnt for 74 days — have led to state-wide flooding, power outages for 137,000 homes, and evacuation orders Narrabeen, North Richmond, Moorebank and other regions, both the ABC and Sydney Morning Herald report.

And because neither side of the country can catch a break, Pilbara residents are recovering from Cyclone Damien, which brought gale-force winds over the weekend, the ABC reports.

For current NSW warnings, check out BoM’s summaries.

STEGGALL LAUNCHES CLIMATE BILL

Independent MP Zali Steggall has called for a conscience vote on a proposed climate change bill, urging self-styled “modern Liberals” to commit to climate risk assessment, a national adaptation program, a target of net zero emissions by 2050, and (another) independent climate change commission.

The Guardian reports that Steggall — who will officially launch the conscience vote campaign this morning with Centre Alliance’s Rebekha Sharkie — is finalising the legislation for introduction to parliament in March.

The news comes as Angus Taylor tells The Age the Coalition plans to settle its 2050 strategy ahead of the crucial Glasgow climate summit in November.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Freshly minted Resources Minister Keith Pitt is off to an inauspicious start, threatening a big new tax on the Australia’s [sic] wealth-creating gas sector just two days after his swearing-in. Joel Fitzgibbon

Labor’s Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Resources slams the Coalition’s suggested tax hike on gas and oil (a ‘minerals’ or even ‘carbon’ tax, if you will). Are we stuck in a simulation?

THE COMMENTARIAT

Indigenous fall into wider gap ($) — Patricia Turner (The Australian):”What we heard overwhelmingly through our comprehensive community engagement process is that structural reform based on the Priority Reforms is far more critical than targets. We must ensure the full involvement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in shared decision-making at national, state, local and regional levels.”

Christmas Island and the rise of mandatory detention — Osman Faruqi (The Saturday Paper): “While most political observers were focused on the leadership machinations playing out in the ranks of the Nationals and Greens on Monday, Australia’s director of human biosecurity issued the dryly named Biosecurity (Human Health Response Zone) (North West Point Immigration Detention Centre) Determination 2020.”

What the leak about the RBA says about an insecure and rattled Morrison government — Michael Pascoe (The New Daily): “Contrary to Thursday’s front-page report in The Australian, it’s not all that uncommon for Reserve Bank governors to provide federal cabinet with a confidential economic briefing. What is uncommon, unique even, is for the government to disparagingly leak about the briefing to the LNP Gazette.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will address a joint sitting of parliament.

South Australian Liberal Andrew McLachlan will officially be sworn into the Senate, replacing Cory Bernardi.

Melbourne

Day one of RMIT’s three-day event “2020 Activism @ the Margins: Stories of Resistance, Survival and Social Change” will feature Gary Foley, Patricia Hill Collins, Dennis Altman and other speakers.

Brisbane

The Queensland Public Sector LGBTIQ+ Steering Committee will host a panel discussion at Brisbane’s Parliamentary Annex titled “The Rainbow Ceiling – Where are our LGBTIQ+ leaders at all levels?”

Adelaide

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety will begin a two-day hearing focused on the redesign of the aged-care system.

Perth

The Conservation Council of WA will launch Australia’s most polluting fossil fuel proposal, a new report critiquing the Burrup Hub gas fields plan.

Hobart

Today marks the end of the Royal Hobart Regatta and is a public holiday for much of Tasmania.

Fremantle, WA

Day one of the four-day AMOS National Conference, the southern hemisphere’s largest meeting of meteorologists, oceanographers and climate scientists.

