There's never been an easy time to launch a publication, and never an easy time to try to predict what will happen in Queensland. But Solstice Media is giving both of those fraught endeavors a crack.
New media stirs in Queensland as Solstice Media heads north
A new independent news website for Queensland launches today, from publisher Solstice Media and chaired by Crikey's Eric Beecher.
