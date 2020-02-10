A couple of weeks ago, Crikey reported on the death toll at greyhound racing tracks around the country in January, and how state governments had abandoned their commitments to improve animal welfare in the brutal and, for far too many dogs, lethal gambling industry.
Dead greyhounds and the regulator that’s not allowed to regulate
As the death toll in the greyhound racing industry grows, it's clear the NSW government has no interest in enabling the state's welfare regulator to do its job.
