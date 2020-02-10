Australia’s $35 billion international student sector will take a further hit after authorities in China cancelled critical English language tests for a second month to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Australian universities are ‘frantic’ amid coronavirus fallout
This situation could quickly transform from problematic into a full-blown crisis. For now, universities are left in the dark.
