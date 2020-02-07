Good morning, early birds. Barnaby Joyce and his fellow rebels are threatening to cross the floor and disrupt the Coalition's two-seat majority, and Melco is pulling the plug on its $880 million Crown deal. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

DIRTY PRANCING

Just days after agreeing to give the coup business a rest, Barnaby Joyce has responded to Michael McCormack‘s decision to promote only allies to cabinet by threatening to disrupt the Liberal-National alliance.

Both The Australian ($) and The New Daily report Joyce has warned Scott Morrison that a rebel group of Nationals MPs — himself, George Christensen and Llew O’Brien — are now willing to cross the floor, disrupt the Coalition’s two-seat majority, and block legislation.

Coming within 24 hours of Malcolm Turnbull — and, to a lesser extent, Julie Bishop — slamming the Coalition’s inability to address global heating, it’s continuity and change forever, friends!

CORONAVIRUS REPORTS

Universities are planning quarantine zones for international students, The Sydney Morning Herald reports, and Melco has cited the outbreak as a reason to dump its $880 million Crown deal with James Packer (although the timing is handy, considering a local inquiry was set to comb through the two companies’ finances).

Elsewhere, The Guardian says global deaths have hit 563, including the doctor who first warned against the virus, Dr Li Wenliang, while thousands remain quarantined on cruise ships around the world, including an Australian couple the ABC says is going “stir crazy” in their cabin.

TWO PALESTINIANS DEAD IN ISRAEL ATTACKS

Israeli forces have killed a second teenager in two days — this time during a demonstration against the demolition of a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank, according to Al Jazeera.

The killing of Yazan Abu Tabikh, 19, and wounding of seven others followed an army raid of the northern town of Jenin, where Israel planned to demolish the home of a man charged with aiding a Hamas cell. The increase in violence comes days after Donald Trump unveiled his nakedly pro-Israel, anti-Palestine plan for the Middle East.

POSITIVE REFUGEE NEWS?

In suspiciously benign immigration news, the federal government will trial new English language classes and employment incentives aimed at bolstering both refugee and regional unemployment, The Australian ($) reports. Population and Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge will today launch the package by acknowledging “unacceptable” new data showing a 77% unemployment rate for refugees one year after arrival.

TALKING POINT: While a commendable focus, the growing disadvantages Tudge points to might just have something to do with a certain government’s erosion of employment, education and welfare rights.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

The low level of harm and the apology made by the Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction to the Lord Mayor of Sydney, along with the significant level of resources required to investigate were also factored into the decision not to pursue this matter. The Australian Federal Police

Australia’s top cops officially announce that apologies — at least those from government ministers — can influence whether or not they investigate alleged forgery.

More time to rifle through journos’ underwear, then.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Proposed Nationals voting change would deny access to democracy ($) — Barnaby Joyce (The Australian): “Because Victorian National Anne Webster had her idea of changing the voting rules in our party aired in this newspaper on Wednesday, I shall repudiate them on the same pages. Rosie Lewis revealed that under Webster’s proposal Nationals MPs would need to vote in a two-thirds majority for there to be a leadership spill.”

AFP’s failure to investigate Angus Taylor has corrosive consequences for our democracy — Katharine Murphy (The Guardian): “Precision matters, so let’s be very precise. The Australian federal police has not conducted a deep dive into what went on in Angus Taylor’s office – how it came to pass that a dodgy document was deployed in a political attack against the Sydney lord mayor, Clover Moore. The police haven’t investigated. They have declined to investigate.”

How Labor insiders have undone Whitlam’s hard work to broaden the church — Richard Whitington (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Saturday is the 53rd anniversary of Gough Whitlam becoming leader of the Labor Party in 1967, after the ALP had suffered eight straight election losses. Labor’s 1966 primary vote of 40 per cent – its lowest in 30 years – looks OK against the 33.3 per cent at last May’s election.”

