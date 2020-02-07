NIne's MAFS and Seven's Big Bash fought for dominance in what is quickly becoming a two horse race.

MAFS had 1.34 million for 90 minutes. Seven’s Big Bash game had 820,000 nationally, and Seven News was again streeted Nine News by more than 400,000 -- pulling an average of 1.47 million across the hour against 1.03 million for Nine. Seven won total people, but Nine won the main channels and the demos.