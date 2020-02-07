MAFS had 1.34 million for 90 minutes. Seven’s Big Bash game had 820,000 nationally, and Seven News was again streeted Nine News by more than 400,000 -- pulling an average of 1.47 million across the hour against 1.03 million for Nine. Seven won total people, but Nine won the main channels and the demos.
Seven, Nine bash it out for supremacy
NIne's MAFS and Seven's Big Bash fought for dominance in what is quickly becoming a two horse race.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.