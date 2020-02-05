The Reserve Bank has begun the year on a strongly optimistic note, and, in doing so, is risking real damage to its reputation if its positive view of the economy fails to materialise.
Reserve Bank peers through the smoke haze to see nothing but blue sky
After a reality check on the economy in the second half of 2019, the Reserve Bank has begun 2020 with the same optimism that proved unfounded 12 months ago.
