As the bushfire catastrophe reached new levels of severity at the end of 2019, there was much discussion of the possible cancellation of New Year's Eve fireworks displays.
Racing cars in a catastrophe: it’s time to ditch the Grand Prix
Melbourne's Grand Prix is a waste of money every year, but this year it's a waste of money with truly appalling symbolism too.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.