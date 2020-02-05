Whether it's decriminalising cannabis, legalising marriage equality, or removing abortion from criminal law, the ACT is often seen taken the lead on national issues frustrated by federal filibustering.
ACT takes the lead on another frustrated federal issue
The federal government's Health Star Rating system has been criticised for years. So the ACT simply made its own version...
