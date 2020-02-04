Good morning, early birds. Both the Nationals and The Greens will vote in new leaders this morning, with old mate Barnaby Joyce and Melbournian Adam Bandt drumming up significant support within their respective party rooms. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

NATS PUT THEIR HATS IN THE RING

Barnaby Joyce will challenge Michael McCormack for Nationals leadership at a party room spill this morning, while Drought Minister David Littleproud and Queensland MP Keith Pitt set their sights on deputy leadership.

As The Guardian details, Matt Canavan has already stepped down as resources minister in order to back the former leader.

Multiple regional women’s groups have hit out at the possibility of Joyce retaking the leadership — which, given his long road to resigning in 2018 included allegations of sexual harassment and manufacturing a government role for Vikki Campion, is not that surprising.

BANDT THE FRONTRUNNER

The ten-member Greens party room will also choose a new leader this morning, with Melbourne MP Adam Bandt the only MP so far to have put their hand up to succeed Richard Di Natale.

Queensland Senator Larissa Waters has declared she will re-nominate for deputy leader, and Bandt has secured the support of Tasmania’s Nick McKim, The Sydney Morning Herald reports. Twitter’s hot pick, Mehreen Faruqi, however, has expressed interest in a “leadership position” and change to co-leaders.

Fun fact: The Greens were only a few months out from a plebiscite intended to reform their insane election process.

IRONIC JUSTICE FORTHCOMING

Australian residents will join 70 New Zealanders on an Air New Zealand flight today, The Sydney Morning Herald reports, as part of an agreement that will see them either quarantined on a military base outside Auckland or joining the first batch of evacuees on Christmas Island.

If it’s the former, here’s hoping New Zealand’s immigration system is nicer to our citizens than ours has been to theirs.

Or, for that matter, is being to some Chinese students, who, as The Australian ($) reports, escaped a now country-wide ban only to face instant detention and visa cancellation on their arrival in Australia on Sunday.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’m not relying on evidence. Jim Molan

Pressed on climate change at the first Q&A of the year, the former general and freshly-elected Liberal admits to the truth behind “scepticism”.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

The Peoples Climate Assembly will hold a series of events as both chambers of parliament sit for the first time this year.

Wang Xining, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Australia, will hold a public briefing on the coronavirus outbreak.

Sydney

The Guardian will host its 2020s Vision discussion with the theme “ideas to make Australia better”. Panelists include editor-in-chief Katharine Viner , Australian editor Lenore Taylor , political editor Katharine Murphy , Indigenous affairs editor Lorena Allam and writer David Marr.

The University of NSW will hold the Gandhi Lecture 2020, “The Fight for Human Rights”, to feature speeches from Indigenous health advocate and Alyawarre woman Pat Anderson , former Australian of the Year Rosie Batty , and human rights lawyer Anna Brown , among others.

NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello will help launch Intermedium’s 2020 Digital Government Readiness Report.

Amnesty International will host ‘Refugee Rights: Stories and Discussion’ at 107 Projects, featuring a collection of journalists, caseworkers and experts from refugee backgrounds.

Brisbane

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion will protest the opening of Queensland parliament.

Perth

Local author Jed Herne will launch his latest fantasy book, Across the Broken Stars, at South Perth Library, while University of Western Australia lecturer Nadia Rhook will launch her debut poetry collection, boots, at UWA Publishing’s Love House.

Queensland

The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability will begin community forums in Ipswich and Logan.

Australia

The Productivity Commission will release an annual report into child care, education and training.

Iowa, USA