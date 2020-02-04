2018-19 was another big year for donations from the Big Four consulting firms, with Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) together reaching a new record in donations to the major parties.
Spend a buck, gain a thousand: Big Four political donations reach record levels
While big bank donations to parties have dried up, the world's big consulting firms have replaced them as sources of political funding, all while taxpayers hand more and more money back.
