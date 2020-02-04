A few eyebrows were raised last week when that most politically aligned of global news media, News Corp, announced a search/aggregation platform for news “free of filter bubbles and narrow-minded nonsense".
All the Knewz that’s fit to search: can we trust News Corp’s new platform?
The aggregation service takes stories from 'here, there are everywhere'. But, historically, News Corp does not play well with others.
