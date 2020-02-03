Tennis pulls in big figures as viewers tune in to watch Djokovic take out the Australian Open men’s tennis title.

(Image: AAP/Scott Barbour)

It was the first day and night of the 2020 ratings battle ratings. In prime time, an average of 2.04 million watched Djokovic beat Thiem in five sets to win the Australian Open men’s tennis title on Nine. 1.22 million watched the 2020 winner announced for I’m A Celebrity on Ten -- and a modest 776,000 watched the revamped My Kitchen Rules (MKR) on Seven. Nine won the night easily from Seven and Ten.