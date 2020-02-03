Today's political donations data shows that money dominates Australian politics, now more than ever.

Clive Palmer (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

A $50 million election war chest -- its biggest since Kevin '07 -- was insufficient to get Labor over the line at last year's federal election. Today's political donation data, released by the AEC, shows that the Liberal Party able to overcome its leadership turmoil to equal its main opponent's fundraising effort, political donation data released by the AEC today shows. But Clive Palmer outspent both of them with the biggest ever intervention in Australian politics.