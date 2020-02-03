Television is a funny old thing. Stick a program on air and if it survives for long enough it becomes an institution; one day the host is not just the host but “legendary” and “indispensable”.
Speered on Aunty: the new Insiders boldly remakes an institution
David Speers replaced Barrie Cassidy perhaps a little too well, delivering the toughest political interview seen on the ABC in recent times.
