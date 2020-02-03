It appears that all of Australia’s major accounting firms hedged their bets as to who would win the 2019 federal election, with each largely splitting donations down the middle for the Labor Party and Liberal Party, with most tossing a small amount to a National Party branch for good measure.
A look at political donations by the Big Four accounting firms shows us that they mostly had a bet each way on the election outcome.
